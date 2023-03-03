Ayushmann Khurrana is 'really excited' for Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2: WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several hit films and proved his acting prowess with some remarkable performances. Well, we already informed you that Pinkvilla is all set to return with its stylish Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards which will be held on 7th April 2023 at JW Marriott Mumbai. Last year the first edition of this award saw a lot of celebrities flaunting their stylish avatars on the red carpet and this year everyone seems to be excited too. The Vicky Donor star in a recent video expressed his excitement about the second edition of the awards.

Ayushmann Khurrana excited for Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Edition 2

In the video, we can see Ayushmann Khurrana looking dapper in a brown coloured jacket over a black tee. He seems to be excited about the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards. In the video, he reveals that he is ‘really really excited’ about the second edition of these awards. Talking about the jury members, renowned stylist and lifestyle consultant Anaita Shroff Adajania, costume designer and stylist Eka Lakhani, blockbuster director and choreographer Farah Khan, costume designer Manish Malhotra and actresses Manisha Koirala and Sonali Bendre will be gracing the event as jury members.

Check out the video:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero. He starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. It was the first time fans saw the actor in an out-and-out action flick. His performance was praised by everyone and fans loved to see him in that avatar. He will next be seen in the second installment of his hit film Dream Girl. He will be paired opposite Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 and the first look of the film has already created a lot of hype.

