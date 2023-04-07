Ayushmann Khurrana jumps on the viral trend as his fan page sets thirst trap with shirtless pic of the actor

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved Bollywood actors. Right from his unconventional choice of movies to his exceptional singing talent, the actor has chosen to carve his own path. From Vicky Donor to Bala- Ayushmann has proven that he is a versatile actor who can ace just about any character. He is known to be fun and experimental. The actor also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and recently, he stirred up the internet when his fan page posed a shirtless picture of the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana sets thirst trap on Instagram

The actor’s official fan page took to social media yesterday to post a photo where Ayushmann is seen posing in a blue jacket that shows off his chest. The caption for the photo reads, “What 'Ken' we say now!!” It is also mentioned in the photo, “Ken we call it a Thirst day?” Fans of the actor were quick to show off their creativity as they took to the comment section and wrote, “Ken never love another like I love.” While another wrote, “KENnot get over it!” Another fan commented, “KENnot go wrong with this one!”

However, the sweetest surprise was Ayushmann Khurrana reposting this to his official social media account. When Ayushmann saw this creative, he was all smiles and reposted the photo in the story and wrote, “Ken my admirers get any cuter?”

Take a look at the photo here:

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in An Action Hero. He starred alongside Jaideep Ahlawat. It was the first time fans saw the actor in an out-and-out action flick. His performance was praised by everyone and fans loved to see him in that avatar. He will next be seen in the second installment of his hit film Dream Girl. He will be paired opposite Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2 and the first look of the film has already created a lot of hype.

