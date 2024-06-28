Ayushmann Khurrana lauds Tahira Kashyap for directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti: ‘You fought through most difficult…’

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. They never fail to showcase their support for each other on social media, serving major couple goals. Tahira’s directorial debut movie, Sharmajee Ki Beti, premiered today, June 28, and Ayushmann couldn’t help but laud her achievement. He also expressed his pride in his wife.

Ayushmann Khurrana showers praise on Tahira Kashyap as her film Sharmajee Ki Beti hits OTT

Today, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared an appreciation post for his wife, Tahira Kashyap. He shared a series of pictures, which included a childhood photo of Tahira, a cute frame of them together, his wife with their kids, and her behind the camera. Ayushmann also included a photo of himself where he was seen with her movie Sharmajee Ki Beti on the screen behind him. The last snapshot proudly read, “Ayushmann Khurrana A.K.A Tahira’s husband.”

In the caption, the Dream Girl 2 actor wrote, “Every day there are more reasons to be awed by you, by your resilience, by your passion for life, for work, for family.”

Talking about Tahira’s directorial debut, Ayushmann stated, “Your soul reflects in everything you touch which is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a special film. You fought through the most difficult time of your life during the journey of this film. Maybe this is why #SharmajeeKiBeti is such a heart-tugging story.”

Have a look at Ayushmann's post!

He further expressed, “You have always been a born writer/director since our theater days.. now it’s for the world to see how amazing you are @tahirakashyap. Super proud of you. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew of #SharmajeeKiBeti now streaming on @primevideoin.”

Reacting to Ayushmann’s post, Tahira conveyed her feelings with face holding back tears and red heart emojis.

More about Tahira Kashyap’s Sharmajee Ki Beti

Sharmajee Ki Beti is a lighthearted motivational film that features Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, the film is produced by Ellipsis Entertainment and Applause Entertainment. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

