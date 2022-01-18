Ayushmann Khurrana looks dapper as he poses in London ahead of Action Hero shoot; See PIC

After Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s release, Ayushmann Khurrana is now set to begin his new project. The actor is gearing up for Anirudh Iyer's ‘An Action Hero’, which will be filmed in a foreign location. Producer Anand L Rai, who announced the movie in October last year, recently said the team is excited to kickstart the shoot of the “out-of-the-box entertainer.” “We are excited about An Action Hero finally going on the floors and seeing Ayushmann breathe life into the character. The movie is going to be an out-of-the-box entertaining story,” the filmmaker said, as per the reports in PTI.

A few moments back, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse from London. The ‘Vicky Donor’ actor looked dapper in the reel as he posed for the camera. Sharing the short clip, Ayushmann wrote, “London” along with a white heart emoticon. As soon as Ayushmann shared the interesting video, his fans bombarded the comment section with compliments. One of the social media users wrote, “Wooow!! Rock,” while another one commented, “Looking awesome.”

Action Hero will be helmed by Anirudh Iyer. It has been co-written by Neeraj Yadav. Apart from Action Hero, Ayushmannn will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He also has Anek in the pipeline. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom he paired on the police drama “Article 15”. He was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. The movie was released in theatres on December 10, 2021.

