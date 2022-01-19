Ayushmann Khurrana looks extremely buffed in this shirtless mirror selfie, dare not to sweat; PIC

It is only Wednesday today and we know most of you must be struggling to get through the week. Mid-week blues are very common but worry not as Ayushmann Khurrana has something for all his fans to get them rid of this feeling. The actor often stuns his fans with his physical transformation and shares pictures of his body and workout. Well, today too the Vicky Donor star took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him flaunting his bare body and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off it.

In the picture, we can see Ayushmann Khurrana giving an intense look in the camera. He is posing shirtless for the camera and with his messy hair, beard and moustache the actor is looking every bit handsome. Sharing this picture Ayushmann wrote ‘Morni’ with a black heart. Well, fans seem to have been going gaga over it and have filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Some fans have complimented him for his body and some have casually showered love on him.

Take a look:

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is now set to begin his new project. The actor is gearing up for Anirudh Iyer's ‘An Action Hero’, which will be filmed in a foreign location. Producer Anand L Rai, who announced the movie in October last year, recently said the team is excited to kickstart the shoot of the “out-of-the-box entertainer.”

Action Hero will be helmed by Anirudh Iyer. It has been co-written by Neeraj Yadav. Apart from Action Hero, Ayushmannn will be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He also has Anek in the pipeline. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, with whom he paired on the police drama “Article 15”.

