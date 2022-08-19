Ayushmann Khurrana looks handsome in new PIC; asks if it’s ‘Summer high or Monsoon haze’

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor. In extremely less time the actor figured out how to lead a large number of hearts. Khurrana has given many hits like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more and his brilliant acting skills have won millions of hearts. However, the 37-year-old actor leaves zero chance unattended to intrigue his fans with his social media posts.

Speaking of which, the Vicky Donor actor on Thursday took to his Instagram space and shared a picture of him holding a mic in his hand. Ayushmann captioned the post, “Summer high or Monsoon haze.” Dressed in a bomber jacket, the actor looked absolutely stunning.

Have a look at Ayushmann’s post:

On Thursday, his film Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, turned 5. The film portrayed Ayushmann in a grey character role for which he received quite a positive response. Helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film was based on Nicolas Barreau’s best-selling novel ‘The Ingredients of Love’ and was declared a hit at the box office.

Ayushmann was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek. He played a secret agent sent to the Northeast region of India to bring a peace deal between the government and the separatist groups in the North East. He received critical acclamation for essaying the role of undercover agent Joshua in the film. The actor flew to Europe for a family vacation few weeks after its release.

Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022. Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline and will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2nd, 2022.