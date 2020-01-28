Ayushmann Khurrana looks suave as he poses with a badminton racket; Taapsee Pannu leaves a hilarious comment

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent post grabs hilarious comments from actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor which will leave you in splits.

Ayushmann Khurrana ended 2019 on a great note and started 2020 on a high note. The actor has created a strong buzz since the trailer of his upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was released. The movie's trailer has been winning the hearts of the viewers. From the Vicky Donor star’s nose piercing to his much talked about lip lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar and the intriguing storyline revolving around the LGBTQ community, everything about the movie has piqued the audience’s interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann is quite active on social media. Besides the stunning looks that he posts, the actor is known for writing hilarious captions on his photos. Recently, Ayushmann posted a photo in which he is posing with a badminton racket. The Bala actor is looking suave donning a green and white jacket with white pants. Ayushmann has paired his look with his swag and yellow coloured glares and shoes. More than Ayushmann's look what's more interesting is the caption that he has written. He wrote, "Dhal gaya din ho gayi shaam.” Styled and clicked by @ishabhansali Make up by @hinaldattani Hair by @mohdjaved7639 of @aalimhakim."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

As soon as the Andhadhun actor posted the picture, commented, "Wanna join my team Khurraaaannnnaaaa Saab?". Not only her even filmmaker Ekta Kapoor commented, "Abhi abhi to aye ho abhi abhi jaaanaaa hai *tak*." Recently, Taapsee had shared a few pictures with Ayushmann which dropped hints about the two collaborating for a project.

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar, the movie is slated for February 21, 2020. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar playing the homosexual pair, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana for her next project; Shares selfie from the sets

Credits :Instagram

Read More