Ayushmann Khurrana loves Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes' track Monster and enjoys jamming to it; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share a video of himself enjoying the latest song by Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, Monster. The AndhaDhun actor could not stop gushing over the composition as he lauded it.

If there is one actor who has not just won hearts with his performances in films but also with his voice in several songs, it is Ayushmann Khurrana. The handsome star has made a special place in people's hearts with his music as well as acting. Not just this, Ayushmann often loves to jam to music by other artists too and appreciates their talent. Speaking of this, the AndhaDhun actor recently took to his social media handle to share a video of jamming to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber's song Monster.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Ayushmann lauded Justin and Shawn's latest collaboration on the song Monster and jammed to it. Clad in a black jacket with a cool pair of sunglasses, Ayushmann flaunted his swag in the video as he enjoyed the music of the song and lip-synced to it. The actor did not just enjoy the composition, he even lauded the two international artists in his caption. Seeing Ayushmann jam to the popular song, fans too could not stop gushing over it.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann praised Justin and Shawn and wrote, "Whatta song. Whatta a collab. by @gouravgoutam191." Several fans loved the swag of the actor as he grooved to the beats of the international hit.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann is currently in Chandigarh to shoot for his next with Vaani Kapoor. The film is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. It is a progressive love story and stars Ayushmann as an athlete. For the movie, the actor had to undergo a massive physical transformation. The actor was seen beefing up for the role and fans love his new look.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana misses his 'warm human' Tahira Kashyap; Her reply is glimpse of their 'cheesy' romance

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Share your comment ×