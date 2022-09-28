Ayushmann Khurrana makes a producer-friendly move; Structures his fees differently amid pandemic
Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana structured his fees for projects during the pandemic, to ensure everyone on the value chain makes money.
Changing times demand changing minds. The pandemic completely changed the landscape of cinema, and as shootings were halted, and theatres remained shut, the film industry faced huge losses. Amid the pandemic, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has structured his fees differently, such that it not only benefits him, but also the producers, and does not load the film at the start. Ayushmann, who charges Rs 25 crore upfront for a film, has made a producer-friendly move, and while he maintained the same fees, he just structured it in a different manner to make sure everyone on the value chain makes money.
A trade source says, “Ayushmann is maintaining his price point of Rs 25 crore as signing fee but he has structured it differently during the pandemic to benefit producers. For films that he has signed during or right after the pandemic, Ayushmann has charged about 15 crore as a signing fee and the remaining 10 crore plus profit share is staggered basis the outcome of the film. This way, he ends up making more if the film is a blockbuster and his producers are also benefitted as the entire cost of Ayushmann doesn’t come to them while mounting a project!”
The source further said that it is a smart move, since actors and producers have to work hand in hand for the film industry to recover. “Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost-effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more. It is a win-win for everyone.”
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Doctor G, a medical campus comedy-drama that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah in the main lead. He also has Dream Girl 2, opposite Ananya Panday, and An Action Hero, directed by Anirudh Iyer.
ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Last Film Show team as the movie becomes India's official entry to Oscars