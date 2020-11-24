Ayushmann Khurrana misses his 'warm human' Tahira Kashyap; Her reply is glimpse of their 'cheesy' romance

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to share a photo of his wife Tahira Kashyap as he missed her amid the shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Her sweet response to Ayushmann's post is winning the internet.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana may have gotten a chance to spend time in his hometown amid shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, but he is not staying at home with his wife Tahira Kashyap and kids due to the COVID 19 scare. Only once in a while, Ayushmann visits home to see his wife and kids and the rest of the time, the actor misses his family. Recently, Ayushmann expressed this feeling in a post and shared a pretty photo of wife Tahira on social media.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann shared a photo where wife Tahira was seen sitting on the floor by the side of a heater. He expressed how much he was missing her. He wrote, "Missing this warm human." Seeing the cute post for her from Ayushmann, Tahira could not resist reposting it. But, her reply to the AndhaDhun actor has left the internet gushing over their mushy romance. She expressed that she too is waiting for him to be home with her.

She wrote, "Heheh and when it comes to geri, I happily waited for this cute boy and still do (cheesy but true)" The cute exchange between the couple is surely to leave you in awe.

Take a look at Ayushmann and Tahira's posts for each other:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently shooting with Vaani Kapoor in Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor's next. The film is produced by Pragya Kapoor and is titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It is a progressive love story that stars Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete. The actor underwent a massive physical transformation for his role in the film. It is expected to release next year.

Also Read| Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira feels 'vella' but actor is love struck, fans go gaga over his cute comment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×