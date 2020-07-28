  1. Home
Ayushmann Khurrana mourns Andhadhun stunt director Parvez Khan’s demise: His death is a big loss to industry

As Parvez Khan breathed his last on Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana penned a heartfelt note for him.
9848 reads Mumbai
Ayushmann Khurrana mourns Andhadhun stunt director Parvez Khan’s demise: His death is a big loss to industryAyushmann Khurrana mourns Andhadhun stunt director Parvez Khan’s demise: His death is a big loss to industry
In another heartbreaking news from the showbiz world, Bollywood has lost one of its finest stunt director Parvez Khan lately. According to media reports, Khan passed away due to a massive heart attack on July 27. He was 55. His sudden demise has left everyone in a grave shock. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta confirmed the news of Parvez Khan’s demise and tweeted, “Just heard that action director Parvez Khan is no more. We had worked together in Shahid where he executed the riots sequence in a single take. Very skilful, energetic and a good man. RIP Parvez. Your voice still rings in my ears!”

Mourning the demise of the action director, Ayushmann Khurrana also penned a heartfelt note and shared his experience of working with Khan during Andhadhun. Calling Parvez’s demise one of the biggest loss to the industry, Ayushmann asserted that he will forever be his action master.

“Parvez bhai introduced me to my first action stunt! I managed to pull it off in a chase sequence in Andhadhun and that too without safety mats! Though Parvez bhai trained me and we rehearsed with safety mats, he was confident I would pull it off without the mats in the final take! His skill set was so strong that he taught me every possible step to land the jump perfectly and I did! His death is a big loss to the industry and for me. It’s huge for me personally because for me he will always be my action master. I’m praying for him and his entire family,” he added.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post for Parvez Khan:

