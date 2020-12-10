Ayushmann Khurrana nails handstand like a pro as he sweats it out at the gym and shells out fitspiration; PIC

Ayushmann Khurrana took to social media to give fans a sneak peek inside his workout session. The Andhadhun star left everyone motivated as he perfectly managed to do a handstand.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has undergone a massive physical transformation for his next film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and that has been evident from his recent photos on social media. The Andhadhun actor has bulked up and has managed to leave fans gawking at his new toned and chiselled look. His love for fitness continues to grow and often, Ayushmann shares glimpses from his workout sessions. Speaking of this, he recently shared a photo where he could be seen nailing a handstand perfectly.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ayushmann shared a photo where he was seen sweating it out in the gym. Clad in a black tee and matching track pants, the handsome star found a perfect place near the wall and did a handstand. The moment was captured in the frame and it surely sent out fitness inspiration to all of his fans. Yesterday, he shared a photo where he dropped a glimpse of his workout session and today, once again, he won the internet with his perfect handstand.

The actor has been training hard for his role in Abhishek Kapoor's film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui where he will be seen essaying the part of a cross-functional athlete.

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's photo:

The shooting of his film is currently going on and Vaani Kapoor will be seen opposite him in it. The film is touted to be a progressive love story and fans have been excited to see Vaani and Ayushmann together on the screen. Owing to the COVID 19 Pandemic, Ayushmann is not staying at home with his family. He has opted to stay out of the house to avoid any issues. The film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, will release next year.

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

