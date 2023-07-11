Ayushmann Khurrana on An Action Hero failing to deliver at box office: 'It was a difficult time then'

The movie An Action Hero starring Ayushmann Khurrana failed to perform well at the box office. The movie received positive reviews when it debuted in theaters on December 2, but it didn't succeed in drawing audiences. Khurrana blamed the film's mistimed release for its dismal box office success. He claimed that in the post-pandemic age, time is crucial for theatrical releases.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the box office failure of An Action Hero

Speaking with PTI, Ayushmann opened up about the box office failure of An Action Hero and stressed upon the important factor of ‘release timing’. “It really depends on timing. This is the best time, the theatricals are also back and I am glad mid-budget films are working. It is a great silver lining. I think it was a bad time then. ‘An Action Hero’ got a lot of love later. I will keep on making these choices. I am sure theatricals will happen and we will do well,” the actor said.

An Action Hero featured Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Akshay Kumar also made a cameo appearance in the film. Ayushmann played the role of a mega movie star in the film, while Jaideep of a gangster. After its run in theatres, the movie went on to premiere on Netflix India in January 2023 and performed well.

Ayushmann Khurrana talks about Dream Girl 2

Khurrana, who is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Dream Girl co-starring Ananya Panday, opened up about his upcoming movie.

According to the actor, the second segment of the upcoming movie is more enjoyable than the first. He added that he is anticipating a lot from the movie, which will likely be his second single-screen production.

Talking about Dream Girl 2, the actor said, “This is like ‘Dream Girl 2.0′ in a way… It is a different scenario altogether. If you found ‘Dream Girl’ funny, this is going to be 10 times more fun.”

He added, “ It is probably my second single-screen film. Most of my films are multiplex films, this is going to be a big blast. I am expecting a lot from ‘Dream Girl 2’.”

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who previously directed Dream Girl in its first iteration, is in charge of the sequel. Along with Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, and Abhishek Banerjee, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Manoj Joshi.