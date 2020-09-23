Ayushmann Khurrana ONLY Indian actor in Time's 100 most Influential People of 2020; Deepika Padukone hails him

Deepika Padukone could not stop praising Ayushmann Khurrana as he made it to the list of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2020. Ayushmann also shared the news on his social media handles and said he was honoured to be a part.

Wednesday began with great news for Ayushmann Khurrana's fans as the actor became the only Indian actor who made it to the list of Time's 100 most Influential People of 2020. Yes, and that is not just all, as Ayushmann joined renowned artists from across the globe on the list, penned a heartfelt note for him in the magazine and hailed his hard work and dedication in reaching where he is. Ayushmann even shared the news on his social media handles and said that he was 'honoured.'

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, "TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out, I'm honored to be a part of this group: @TIME #TIME100." Deepika penned a note for the actor as he achieved this feat and expressed that in the entertainment business, male protagonists often fall prey to playing stereotypes on screen. However, she said that Ayushmann 'successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.'

Part of Deepika's note for Ayushmann reads, "In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You’re probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream."

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's post on being a part of Time's 100 2020:

Meanwhile, the actor is celebrating his feat with his family in Chandigarh. As soon as the news broke, wishes started pouring in for Ayushmann on social media. Bhumi Pednekar, Kundra, Aparshakti Khurana, Neena Gupta, Dia Mirza, Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur and more celebs lauded Ayushmann for achieving this feat in his career. The actor is currently preparing for his next film with director Abhishek Kapoor where he will be seen romancing Vaani Kapoor as a cross-functional athlete. The shoot of the same is expected to begin soon.

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana confirms he has started his physical transformation for Abhishek Kapoor's next

Share your comment ×