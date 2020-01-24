Ayushmann Khurrana OPENS UP about scriptwriting playing an important part in a film; Says 'It is underrated'

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan said that he tries to make a connection with the common folk. Wherever he shoots, he tries to become one of them.

Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The trailer which was released recently has created a strong buzz among the audience. From the Vicky Donor star’s nose piercing to his much talked about lip lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar and the intriguing storyline revolving around the LGBTQ community, everything about the movie has piqued the audience’s interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In a recent interaction with the media at a recent event, Ayushmann opened up about the importance of a good script.

Ayushmann said, "Film writing is different. Writing a script is so difficult... (It's) the most under-rated. Actors are puppets as (whatever they do) it is all in the script." Trying to connect his characters with the common people, the Bala actor said, "I try to make that connect with common folk. Wherever I shoot, I try to become one of them. I engage in conversations with the driver, the tea seller. They talk about their problems. I have to know these people, I have to be one with them, that's my way of preparing."

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor said, "I was gung-ho about doing this film, and so far preparations are concerned I have lots of friends in LGBTQ community."

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, helmed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo in key roles. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the theatres on February 21 this year and is being jointly bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar.

Check out the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan here:

