Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success: I became arrogant after Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana’s recently released film An Action Hero received a good response from the audience.
Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t need any introduction. He has made a special place in the hearts of fans through his film selection. He has mostly featured in films that spoke about society's stigma. Well, his recently released film An Action Hero is very different from the work he has done till now. And the actor has accepted also. But recently in an interview, he also accepted that he had become arrogant at one time after his debut film Vicky Donor became a hit.
‘In my head, I had arrived’
Talking to YouTuber Sidharth Kannan, Ayushmann opened up on his early success and said, “It happened with me when my first film was a hit. It also happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. You show your arrogance to your close ones sometimes. In my head, I had arrived.” He also said that he had achieved much more than he ever expected. “But after my first film, I was not getting work. They were not meeting the benchmark of Vicky Donor, I wasn’t getting those kinds of scripts,” he was quoted saying to interviews.
His film Dum Laga Ke Haisha co starring Bhumi Pednekar became a huge hit. The actor said that the period between Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha made him grounded and his arrogance went away.
About An Action Hero:
Ayushmann Khurrana is playing a role of an actor whose life takes a 360-degree turn after he is accused of killing a municipal councilor's brother and the love of his fans turns into a boycott call. The trailer opens with Ayushmann's car being hit by Jaideep's car. It soon turns into a cat-and-mouse chase sequence as he flees to London to save his life. It will be interesting to see how Ayushmann saves himself.
Upcoming work:
Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the film Dream Girl 2 alongside actor Ananya Panday in the lead role.
ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana shakes leg with Madhuri Dixit on Aap Jaisa Koi remake; WATCH