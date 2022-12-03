Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on his early success: I became arrogant after Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t need any introduction. He has made a special place in the hearts of fans through his film selection. He has mostly featured in films that spoke about society's stigma. Well, his recently released film An Action Hero is very different from the work he has done till now. And the actor has accepted also. But recently in an interview, he also accepted that he had become arrogant at one time after his debut film Vicky Donor became a hit.

‘In my head, I had arrived’

Talking to YouTuber Sidharth Kannan, Ayushmann opened up on his early success and said, “It happened with me when my first film was a hit. It also happened when I won my first reality show but it did not happen professionally. You show your arrogance to your close ones sometimes. In my head, I had arrived.” He also said that he had achieved much more than he ever expected. “But after my first film, I was not getting work. They were not meeting the benchmark of Vicky Donor, I wasn’t getting those kinds of scripts,” he was quoted saying to interviews.