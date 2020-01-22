Ayushmann Khurrana overwhelmed with response for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer; Thanks fans for the love

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer received a massive response, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his gratitude towards the fans.

It’s been two days since the makers dropped in the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and took the social media by a storm. The movie, which revolves around the love story of a Queer couple, features Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead has been grabbing the eyeballs not only for its storyline but also for the sensational kiss between the two. Interestingly, the trailer has received a thunderous response as it promises another impeccable performance by the Vicky Donor star.

And while the cine buffs are going gaga over Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer, Ayushmann is overwhelmed with the adulation coming his way for the movie. Expressing his gratitude towards the fans, the Dream Girl star shared an uber cool picture of himself on social media. In the picture, Ayushmann was seen wearing a black t-shirt and track pants which he had paired with neon coloured jacket and white sneakers. In the caption, he thanked fans for showering love on the trailer and wrote, “We just teased you with the trailer of #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan Thanks for your love.”

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

To note, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan happens to be the much awaited sequel of Ayushmann’s 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which dealt with erectile dysfunction. Helmed and written by Hitesh Kewalya, the movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Pankhuri Awasthy and Maanvi Gagroo in key roles. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to hit the theatres on February 21 this year and is being jointly bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar.

Credits :Instagram

