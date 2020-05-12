Ayushmann Khurrana & Parineeti Chopra mark 3 years of Meri Pyaari Bindu with fond shoot memories & unseen pics

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra also revealed how they fell in love with Kolkata while shooting for Meri Pyaari Bindu. Take a look at their heartwarming posts below.

It has been three long years since Ayushmann Khurrana and 's film Meri Pyaari Bindu hit the theatres. The co-stars took to social media today to mark the film's 3rd anniversary. Directed by Akshay Roy, the film did not received much love and tanked massively at the box office. Ayushmann and Parineeti acknowledged the same in their posts but also added that the film was a 'gem' in its own. While Ayushmann shared two photos from the film's set, Parineeti shared a video of the two dancing on set while it was raining. The actors also mentioned how they fell in love with Kolkata while shooting for Meri Pyaari Bindu.

Ayushmann wrote, "Abhimanyu Bubla Roy was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn’t pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad for all the love."

Parineeti's message read, "Its been 3 years, but the climax of this film still gives me heartache. I can’t listen to my own song #MaanaKiHumYaarNahi without my stomach doing a flip. If you have ever experienced a broken heart, well then, this film...#MeriPyaariBindu did not get love at the BO, but its the most special film. Kolkata, the 90s, dost, baarish aur music. Sigh."

Take a look at Ayushmann and Parineet's posts celebrating three years of Meri Pyaari Bindu:

