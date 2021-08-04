Ayushmann Khurrana pays singing tribute to Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana paid a musical tribute to the late singer-actor Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary. Ayushmann sang one of the most iconic songs of Kishore Kumar ‘Chookar Mere Mann Ko' from the 1981 cult classic 'Yaarana'. He ended the song with a line from ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the Vicky Donor actor wrote, “You don’t sleep the entire night and then record this early in the morning. And you don’t get sleep coz it’s Kishore da’s birthday. And I’m in his state MP! Bhopal is treating me well. Khandwa, his birthplace is just two hours away from here.”

He further introduced his musician friend Akshay Varma who is training him with the dialect for 'Doctor G'. He wrote, “And pls welcome @akshayvarma04 , my musician friend, who trained me with the piano in Andhadhun. And now he’s training me with the dialect for Doctor G!”

“As of now “Tu jo kahe jeewan bhar tere liye main gaaoon.” The song of an artiste who is immortal,” Ayushmann concluded.

Ayushmann, who is also known for his impeccable acting skills has earlier revealed that Kishore Kumar has been a huge inspiration for him. The post shared by the star grabbed thousands of likes and comments in no time. “You have a soulful voice,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Sweet”, a third one commented, “So pleasing”.

Speaking about his upcoming slate of work, Ayushmann will soon be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The film has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. He will also appear in Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha. The star is currently in Bhopal shooting for his forthcoming film, Doctor G, helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.