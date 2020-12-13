Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Smita Patil on her 34th death anniversary with a song from her Marathi film

Today, on Smita Patil's 34th death anniversary, several took to social media to remember the actress who featured in as many as 80 films in her decade-old career.

Actress Smita Patil left behind a legacy like no other in her short but vibrant career on the big screen. The legendary actress passed away at an early age of 31 in 1986 shortly after giving birth to her son Prateik Babbar. Today, on her 34th death anniversary, several took to social media to remember the actress who featured in as many as 80 films in her decade-old career. From Hindi to Marathi to Gujarati, Smita Patil starred in several films.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also remembered the actress and paid tribute as he shared a stunning picture of Smita Patil. Ayushmann wrote, "And she was just 31 when she passed away on 13th Dec 1986." While sharing the photo, Ayushmann picked a significant song from one of Smita's Marathi films titled Jait Re Jait. The song named 'Mee Raat Taakli, Me Kaat Taakl', sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Ravindra Sathe and Chandrakant Kale, was a heartfelt gesture by the actor.

Prateik Babbar, too, shared the photo on his Instagram Story and thanked Ayushmann for the gesture. Take a look at Ayushmann's post below:

Meanwhile, Ran Babbar also remembered his wife Smita Patil as he shared a photo of his wife and tweeted, "You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn't easy to believe. You saw so little & yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained."

Take a look at his post:

You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn't easy to believe. You saw so little & yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained. pic.twitter.com/n4QziJmzrZ — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) December 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Prateik & Raj Babbar remember Smita Patil on her death anniversary: Your absence isn’t easy to believe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×