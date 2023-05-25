Ayushmann Khurrana pens an emotional note after his father’s death: Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai…

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana’s father and popular astrologer P Khurrana passed away on May 19. Aparshakti’s spokesperson released an official statement confirming P Khurrana’s demise. The statement read, “It’s with our deep sadness to we inform you that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”. His last rites took place at the Manimajra cremation ground in Chandigarh. Now, a few days after his father’s death, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account to pen an emotional note, remembering his late father, and thanking him for all the beautiful memories.

Ayushmann Khurrana pens an emotional note after his father P Khurrana’s death

In his Instagram post, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a few pictures from the prayer meet. The first picture shows a huge photo of P Khurrana, while Ayushmann and Aparshakti are seen holding their mother’s hands. The next picture shows a photograph of Ayushmann’s father, with “1950-2023 Sh. P. Khurrana will live in our hearts forever,” written below it. The last picture shows a mason jar filled with sweets, and the tag on the jar reads, “This is my favourite sweet. Hope you like it too. P. Khurrana.” In his caption, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote that for the first time, it feels like his father is far away from him, yet so near. He then thanked him for his love, sense of humour, upbringing and the beautiful memories they have had over the years.

““Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai.” “Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se.” Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare. Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai,” wrote Ayushmann.

Arjun Kapoor commented on Ayushmann's post and wrote, "His aura was strong and calm… always loved interacting with him… strength with u all," while Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Sending you tons of love."

Tahira Kashyap's note for his late father-in-law P Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also shared a video on her Instagram, sharing all the happy memories they spent with P Khurrana. She is heard narrating some beautiful words she wrote for her father-in-law, recalling the first time she met him, and the lovely memories they shared over the years. In her caption, she wrote, "Papa A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave. The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that."

Tahira further added, "There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last. Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa."

