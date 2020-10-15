  1. Home
Ayushmann Khurrana pens a birthday wish for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari; Shares a pic from Bareilly Ki Barfi shooting

As Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is celebrating her 41st birthday today, Ayushmann Khurrana showered birthday love with a beautiful pic with the birthday girl.
Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the actors who doesn’t leave a chance to shower love on the people he is fond of. Be it is his family, his friends, co-stars and even directors, the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor has made sure to make people feel special in his own way. So as filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turned a year older today, Ayushmann surprised her with a beautiful post on Instagram as he shared an unseen pic with the renowned director.

For the uninitiated, Ayushmann had worked with Ashwiny in 2017 released Bareilly Ki Barfi which also featured Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Going down the memory lane, the Vicky Donor star shared a picture with the birthday girl as they were enjoying a bike ride during the shooting of Bareilly Ki Barfi shooting. Ayushmann captioned the image as, “Happy birthday A @ashwinyiyertiwari. This was our last day of shoot of #BareilyKiBarfi and we went for a bike ride in Lucknow.”

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday post for Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ayushmann has been on a roll since last two years and has delivered hits like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala etc. In fact, he even won a Nation Film Award for Andhadhun. Ayushmann, who started the year with a bang with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo which was released on the digital platform due to COVID 19 pandemic. As of now, he is preparing to work on Abhishek Kapoor's next and is sweating hard for the same.

