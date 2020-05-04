Ayushmann Khurrana pens a heartfelt poem as a tribute to Handwara attack martyrs and their families

Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a heartfelt poem which is written by himself as a tribute to the Handwara attack martyrs and their families.

Recently, India witnessed heartbreaking news of an Indian army colonel, a major and two soldiers, along with a Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector, being killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Kashmir late on Saturday. It was one of the deadliest operations for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir which took place at Handwara in Kupwara district which also resulted in killing two terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the martyrs who lost their lives in the Handwara terrorist attack.

Even celebrities have been condemning the attack on security personnel in Handwara through their social media accounts. Among all, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a heartfelt poem which is written by himself on his social media account. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor tweeted, "देश का हर जवान बहुत ख़ास है, है लड़ता जब तक श्वास है, परिवारों के सुखों का कारावास है, शहीदों की माओं का अनंत उपवास है, उनके बच्चों को कहते सुना है - पापा अभी भी हमारे पास हैं! -आयुष्मान #JaiHind #JaiJawan #Handwara (Every soldier of the country is very special, Fights until the breath is there, There is imprisonment for the happiness of families, There is an infinite fast for the martyrs' mothers, Their children are heard saying - Papa is still with us!)

Inspector General in Jammu Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar, told India Today TV, "The chief commander of Lashkar in Valley, identified as Haider, has been killed in Handwara encounter. We had inputs that he was in Handwara to receive a fresh batch of infiltrators but was eliminated."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

