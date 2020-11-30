Ayushmann Khurrana pens a sweet birthday wish for his father in law; Calls him a ‘young at heart person’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, has shared a sweet message for his father in law on his birthday.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been a true blue family man and there are no second thoughts about it. The Vicky Donor actor, who has also been an avid social media user, has made sure to express his love for his dear one time and again. Be it his darling wife Tahira Kashyap, brother Aparshakti Khurrana, kids or parents, Ayushmann is known for sharing adorable posts for his people on social media shelling out major relationship goals. So as his father in law Yajan Kashyap turned a year older today, the Bala star showered love on him with a sweet pot.

Ayushmann shared a pic of his father in law in his Instagram story wherein he was seen dressed in a sky blue coloured shirt paired with denims. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor called Tahira’s father as one of the most handsome man and also mentioned that he is quite young at heart. Ayushmann wrote, “Happy birthday to the most handsome and young at person. My father in law.” On the other hand, Tahira also penned a long post for her daddy dearest and wrote, “He has taught me values like humanity, integrity, strong character and above all to pray for happiness. Now you know my father a bit better. His virtues make him handsome, his deeds make him adorable.... no amount of creams and sunscreens can bring that inner glow! Happy birthday papa. You be the best.”

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s wish for his father in law:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ayushmann is currently shooting in Punjab for his upcoming movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor.

