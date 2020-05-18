Ayushmann Khurrana pens a sweet & humorous wish for dad P Khurrana on his birthday; Says 'Finally you're 25'

Ayushmann Khurrana has wished his father P. Khurrana on the latter's birthday with a sweet and humorous note on Instagram. Check it out.

Apart from being a talented actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is also known to be a family man who is very close to his loved ones. Be it his wife Tahira Kashyap and son or be it his parents and brother, the Andhadhun star never leaves a chance to spend quality time with them and multiple instances prove it. As of now, the entire country is under lockdown and people have resorted to home quarantine. Ayushmann and his family have also been following the directives.

Today marks the birthday of Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P. Khurrana and on the special occasion, the Dream Girl actor has penned down a sweet and hilarious note for the latter on Instagram. Here’s what he writes, “Happy Bday Papa. Finally you’re 25! Phew. Yes that’s your real age.”The actor has also shared a picture of his father clad in a white sherwani and standing in front of a bookshelf.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post for his father below:

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the movie Gulabo Sitabo which also features none other than the megastar himself, Amitabh Bachchan. The comedy-drama has been directed by Shoojit Sircar and is co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri. The movie was originally supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but will now be released on a popular streaming platform on June 12, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ayushmann has already received a lot of praise for giving a stellar performance in his last movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and now the fans are eagerly waiting for Gulabo Sitabo.

