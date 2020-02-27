Ayushmann Khurrana to play a gynecologist in social comedy titled Stree Rog Vibhag co starring Alaya F

Ayushmann Khurrana and Alaya F have been reportedly roped in for a new project titled Stree Rog Vibhag. Read further for more details.

Ayushmann Khurrana is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-starring Jitendra Kumar has fared well at the box office. The audience has loved his unusual role in the movie and also applauded him for the same. While the entire team of the movie including Ayushmann is busy with the celebrations of its success, there is another news that has been doing rounds on social media which is related to the actor’s upcoming project.

According to the latest reports, Ayushmann has signed his next project with Junglee Pictures in which he will be portraying the role of a gynecologist. It happens to be a quirky social comedy which has been tentatively titled Stree Rog Vibhag. The interesting part here is that the promising star has been roped in opposite Alaya F in the movie who kick-started her career in Bollywood with Jawaani Jaaneman this year. She beautifully displayed her acting prowess in the movie.

Coming back to the new project, it will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It’s story chronicles around a gynecologist whose life turns upside down when he gives shelter to a girl on the run. For the unversed, this is the third time that Ayushmann will be collaborating with Junglee Pictures for a movie. He had earlier worked with the production house in the movies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Badhaai Ho (2018) both of which were declared hits.

