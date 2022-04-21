Ayushmann Khurrana on playing an undercover cop in Anek: Gave me an opportunity to explore something I hadn’t

Ayushmann Khurrana is an actor who is known for his stupendous acting skills. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has completed a decade in the industry and has several hit movies to his name. Interestingly, Ayushmann is making the headlines these days for his upcoming movie Anek which is being helmed by Anubhav Sinha. Recently, the Bala star opened up on his character in Anek and revealed that he will be playing the role of an undercover cop in the movie.

Talking about his character, Ayushmann said that this is the first time he is playing such a role on screen and he was quite excited to play Joshua in Anek. “Joshua in Anek is street smart and intelligent. He knows his way around people and can fight bad guys not only in a physical capacity but also with his great intellect,” he added. Ayushmann also mentioned that Joshua made him explore things he hadn’t done before. Furthermore, the Vicky Donor actor opened up about his preparation for the role of Joshua and said that he had to work hard on both his physical and mental skills.

“Right from his observation skills to his ability to combat the enemy, the character's journey keeps one intrigued and gripped throughout. Also, the action sequences had to look real and raw to fit into the world of Anek and to portray what Anubhav had envisioned, I was inscribed with the right amount of guidance and training,” Ayushmann was quoted saying. Meanwhile, Anubhav can’t stop praising Ayushmann to get into the skin of Joshua and said that no one could have pulled the role better than him.

For the uninitiated, Anek is a political action thriller and is shot in the locales of North East India. The movie is slated to release on May 27, 2022.

