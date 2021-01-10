Ayushmann Khurrana plays tunes of a legendary Italian pianist, leaves Rajkummar Rao, Ishaan Khatter impressed

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of his piano playing skills and while doing so, he dished out tunes of a legendary Italian pianist.

While the Hindi film industry is flooded with some extremely talented performers and actors, there are few who manage to do it all. One of them is actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has aced singing, dancing, writing poems and playing the piano apart from his one true love of acting. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram to give his fans a glimpse of his piano playing skills.Â

While doing so, Ayushmann dished out the tunes of a legendary Italian pianist who he adores. The actor revealed that this particular pianist's music is 'haunting' and often gives him goosebumps. Ayushmann went on to play a soulful tune and left not just his fans, but his close friends and co-stars impressed.Â

Rajkummar Rao dropped a heart emoji whereas Ishaan Khatter also recalled the music and commented, "His music is divine. The first I ever heard was â€˜experienceâ€™ in Xavier Dolanâ€™s film â€˜Mommyâ€™ and have been a fan since."Â

Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Ludovico Einaudiâ€™s Divenire is haunting. This gives me goosebumps whenever I hear it and makes me think about life, the moments of mirth, hollowness and despair. If a piece of art doesnâ€™t make you cry you arenâ€™t human enough. I pressed the wrong key in the end, but you need to hear this masterpiece by this legendary Italian pianist."Â

Take a look at the video below:Â

What are your thoughts on Ayushmann's piece? Let us know in the comments below.Â

Credits :Instagram

