Ayushmann Khurrana pours birthday love on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co star Jitendra Kumar in a special way

As Jitendra Kumar turns a year old today, his Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Ayushmann Khurrana has penned a sweet message for him

The year 2020 hasn’t been a happening year in terms of box office release, courtesy the COVID 19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown. However, we did witness some new jodis hitting the silver screen which was welcomed wholeheartedly by the audience. Amid this was the unusual jodi of Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan wherein they played the role of a couple. Their sizzling chemistry did manage to win a million hearts and was certainly a breath of fresh air for the cinegoers.

Recently, Ayushmann and Jitendra’s incredible equation grabbed the headlines once again after the Vicky donor star penned a sweet birthday note for his co-star. Yes! Our Jitu Bhaiya has turned a year older today and he has been inundated with best wishes from his fans. On this special occasion, Ayushmann shared a beautiful selfie of himself with the birthday boy. He also gave it a quirky caption and wrote, “Happy birthday Jeetu bhaiya @jitendrak1. Shit! Bhaiya kyun bola” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Ayushmann’s special birthday post for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co-star Jitendra Kumar:

For the uninitiated, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan happened to be the much talked about sequel of Ayushmann’s 2017 release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which also featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. To note, Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan was a remake of Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Saadham. The franchise has enjoyed massive popularity among the fans and has even fared well at the box office.

