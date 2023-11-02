Ayushmann Khurrana predicts India's win against Sri Lanka in World Cup; shares old 'who said it first' tweet

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. Apart from acting, he is also an ardent cricket lover and has been posting about India's wins at the ongoing World Cup. Today, India won against Sri Lanka, and the Dream Girl 2 actor shared his tweet where he had predicted the precise number of runs for the win.

Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates India's win against Sri Lanka

The ICC Cricket World Cup has been going on for a while, and today, India beat Sri Lanka by a massive margin of 302 runs. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram stories and shared his tweet, which he had tweeted before the match. In the tweet, the actor wrote: "Kya hum aaj 300 runs se jeetna deserve karte hai? (Do we deserve to win by 300 runs today?)"

As team India won with over 300 run margin, Ayushmann wrote in his story: "Who said it first?!" He also mentioned a tricolor emoticon in the story to celebrate the win.

Check out his story!

Ayushmann Khurrana has played district-level cricket

In a recent statement, Ayushmann spoke about his passion for cricket and revealed that he has played at the district level. He said, “I’m not just a big fan of cricket, as not many know this, but I actually played under-19 district-level cricket!” He stated that he could have considered being a cricketer if he had not opted for a career in entertainment.

The actor also mentioned that he tries to keep his day free to watch India’s matches. He also called himself ‘obsessed’ regarding cricket and Team Blue during the World Cup.

Workwise, Ayushmann was recently seen in the comedy film Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. The film was a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl and was directed by Raaj Shaandilya. Upon release, it met with mixed reviews but turned out to be a significant commercial success.

