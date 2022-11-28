Ayushmann Khurrana proved he is a true Shah Rukh Khan fan with THIS gesture; Find out

All eyes are on Ayushmann Khurrana as he is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie An Action Hero. This film will see them in a never-seen-before-action avatar and he will be at loggerheads with Jaideep Ahlawat. The trailer has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait to see the film on the silver screen. Well, Ayushmann is on a promotional spree these days and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film but his recent Instagram post is a treat for all the Shah Rukh Khan fans and proves that he too is a true SRKian. Ayushmann Khurrana shares a picture of him passing by Mannat

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a lovely picture of him. In the picture we can see the star coming out from the rooftop of his car. He looked dapper in a black coat and glasses. Well, only that much of the actor was visible in the picture. His car was surrounded by a lot of fans who has their mobile phones in their hands to capture the moment. Ayushmann can be seen with his hands up in the ‘dua’ position and has a smile as she looks up at Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li.” Check out Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

An Action Hero With its slick action and offbeat, satirical sense of humour, 'An Action Hero' is slated to hit the big screen this December 2. Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Aanand L Rai present 'An Action Hero', a Colour Yellow Production directed by Anirudh Iyer, produced by Aanand L Rai, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

