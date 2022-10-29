Ayushmann Khurrana raises temperature as he goes shirtless; Neena Gupta, Tiger Shroff REACT

Ayushmann Khurrana, one of the most talented and versatile actors in the Indian film industry has taken the internet by storm. With a fan following of close to 17 million followers on Instagram, we can clearly say that any social media development related to the Vicky Donor actor will not go ignored. On Friday evening, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a shirtless picture of himself and wrote an interesting caption along with it. For those who are completely unaware of why Ayushmann grabbed headlines recently, we have summarized a bit of information for you. The super-talented actor was recently seen in the film Doctor G wherein he essayed the role of a male gynecologist in the film. He played the lead role alongside actor Rakul Preet Singh. The film hit the theatres recently and has received appreciation from several critics.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram Post: Have a look! While the makers of the film Doctor G are basking under the success of the film, it looks like Ayushmann has now found a new way to raise the temperature on the internet. On Friday, the Badhaai Ho actor dropped a shirtless picture and captioned, “May I come in? Time for some action. जल्द ही कुछ बताऊँगा, कि अगली दफ़ा कब आऊँगा.” While fans are still wondering what is cooking in his mind, actors Tiger Shroff and Neena Gupta have reacted to his post. Tiger dropped a bunch of fire and heart emojis. Neeta Gupta went ahead and asked him what does his caption mean.