Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh & Bhumi Pednekar team up for a dance at the Filmfare Awards; Watch Video

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar shake a leg on Arey Pyaar Kar Le song at the Filmfare Awards.

Filmfare Awards 2020 has currently become the talk of the town. Every year, the prestigious award function recognises talent and presents the black lady to them in order to hail their performance. This year, earned the Best Actor award for his film Gully Boy. On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana won the Best Actor (Critics) Award for Article 15. Both the actors are considered as the best performers in the present. Their films speak for them and the fact that the black lady came to them once again proves their mettle.

Celebrating their victory, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana teamed up for a dance on the latter's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's song Arey Pyaar Kar Le. Joining them in their dance, Bhumi Pednekar completed the trio. The song is a reprised version of Bappi Lahiri's golden hit Yaar Bina Chain Kaha Re. Ayushmann Khurrana gave the retro vibes in his silver blazer teamed with black pants. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh suited up in a black ensemble. Bhumi Pednekar looked stunning in a red gown. Check it out:

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a story based on homosexuality. Ayushmann plays the gay protagonist while Jitendra Kumar plays his love interest. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and others in pivotal roles and Bhumi Pednekar as a guest appearance. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is slated for February 21, 2020 release.

