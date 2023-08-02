Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to box office failure of An Action Hero; says. ‘Timing wasn’t right…’

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy drama film Dream Girl 2. It is one of the most highly anticipated sequels this year, also starring Ananya Panday. The makers have officially released the trailer of the film. At the launch event yesterday, Ayushmann opened up about his recent box office failure and suggested that the time wasn’t right for An Action Hero. Read on to know more.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about failure of An Action Hero

The team of Dream Girl 2 launched the trailer of the film yesterday at an event in Mumbai. Lead stars Ayushmann and Ananya were in attendance. On being asked about the failure of his recent theatrical release An Action Hero, Ayushmann replied that the timing of the film was not correct. He also mentioned that he enjoyed the creative process of making the film and it will get acceptance in the near future.

He said, “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle, aapko woh puzzle mein fit hona zaruri hai (you need to fit into the puzzle).” That timing was not right, maybe. The process is very important. As an actor if you understand the process and enjoy it, I believe that the film will get its due in the long term and it is also about longevity. For example, when Lamhe was released, it didn’t work but it is everybody’s favorite film. So, even if a film doesn’t work, it will eventually get love."

More about Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday

From the trailer of the film, it can be seen that Ayushmann will essay the role of two completely different characters. His Karam becomes Pooja so that he can showcase his talent of singing to the world. Ananya plays his love interest whose family pressur her for marriage.

The movie has been presented by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Motion Pictures. It is helmed by director Raaj Shaandilyaa, with Ayushmann and Ananya in the lead. The supporting cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and more. Dream Girl 2 is set to hit the big screens on August 25.

