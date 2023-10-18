Ayushmann Khurrana recalls ‘smooth’ transition from media to Bollywood; talks about enjoying ‘baby steps’

Ayushmann Khurrana entered Bollywood with Vicky Donor wherein he was seen alongside actress Yami Gautam. Post his debut, the actor proceeded to star in various other entertaining films including Badhaai Ho, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Recently, the actor opened up on establishing an identity for himself in the cinema world while being an ‘outsider’ in the industry and also discussed how he viewed Bollywood from the lens of a journalist earlier.

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on entering Bollywood without having a ‘filmy’ background

During a recent interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific, Ayushmann opened up on his journey in the industry as he did not have a background comprising film stars and discussed the transition from being a journalism student to diving into the glam world.

When questioned if he found it impossible to enter the industry without having filmy roots, the actor responded by saying, “Not really. I was always enjoying my baby steps towards ‘Tinseltown’ and Bollywood. I studied journalism, I did theater, radio, television presenting and eventually, films. So, I think those baby steps really helped me realize that I was being accepted at each and every phase.”

The actor further revealed gratitude for being able to make the transition from the media industry to the acting industry and stated how he viewed Bollywood from the lens of a journalist initially and also mentioned how he interviewed several actors while simultaneously giving auditions for films.

He further noted how he was pursuing the course despite wanting to be a film star and stated that the successful transition happened when the time and the place were right. “Hard work is [of course] also always a prerequisite, but I believe that success is when preparation meets opportunity, so I was well-prepared,” Khurrana noted.

Ayushmann Khurrana on the work front

The actor has lately been absorbing praises for his recent venture Dream Girl 2, wherein he was seen alongside actress Ananya Panday. Being a sequel to 2019’s Dream Girl, the movie was helmed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa.

