Ayushmann Khurrana recalls watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Dil To Pagal Hai in black: Khade hokar film dekhi thi

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. With each passing film, he has proved his versatility. The actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie An Action Hero. We saw the actor in a never-seen-before-action avatar locking horns with Jaideep Ahlawat. Well, we all know that Ayushmann is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan and he has never missed a chance to prove that. Recently, the actor appeared on Agenda Aajtak and during the conversation, he opened up about his love for SRK.

During Agenda Aajtak, Ayushmann Khurrana imitated Shah Rukh Khan in his own way. He also expressed his fondness for SRK and revealed that he is a big fan and he became an actor because of SRK. Ayushmann also revealed that he dedicates something to his icon in every film. He also spoke about him recently crossing Mannat where fans gathered around him. He recalled standing in that crowd earlier outside Mannat. He further went down memory lane and added, "I have seen his films in black. Dil Toh Pagal Hai was released when I was in the 7th grade. I rode my bicycle and bought the tickets in black. Khade ho kar film dekhi thi as it was a houseful."

About An Action Hero

The movie depicts the cat-and-mouse game between a young and popular Bollywood actor and a Haryana-based politician, which is stemmed out of a misunderstanding. Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of Bhoora Solanki, the politician in the movie, which features Jitendar Hooda, Hiten Patel, Neeraj Madhav, and others in the supporting roles. Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora, and Nora Fatehi made special appearances in the film, which is produced by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar, under the banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series.