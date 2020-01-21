Ayushmann Khurrana recalls wife Tahira Kashyap’s first year in Mumbai & wins hearts with sweet birthday wish

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are among the most adorable Bollywood couples. As Tahira turns a year older, the Bala actor used his magical words to pen a heartfelt wish for his ladylove. Check it out.

Bollywood has many couples whose love story gives people relationship goals. However, among them, if there is one duo who has can be called the poster couple of eternal love, it is Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap. The Bala star and his ladylove have stood the test of time and have come out stronger and deeply in love. From being by his wife’s side during her treatment to encouraging her to take up her dreams, Ayushmann has surely proved to be a perfect husband. On Tahira’s birthday today, Ayushmann used his magic of words and once again left fans swooning.

Ayushmann penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Tahira. Along with his endearing wish, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor shared a throwback photo of his wife, Tahira and recalled the first year she came to Mumbai. In the photo, a younger Tahira is seen clad in a gorgeous white dress as she poses for her a photo at a beach in Mumbai. Ayushmann explained what Tahira means and wrote, “Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are.”

The Bala star penned his heart out and wrote, “Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday love.”

Post this, many of their close friends from the industry penned a heartfelt wish for Tahira. In 2019, Tahira went on to pursue her dream of directing short films and also went behind the camera to direct a music video for brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurana, Kudiye Ni. The gorgeous star wife has managed to win over people by her cool attitude and her social media posts have inspired many of cancer survivors. Tahira even penned a thank you note for everyone who made her birthday extremely special. A video of Ayushmann and Tahira cutting the cake together is going viral on social media.

