Ayushmann Khurrana receives a warm welcome as he reaches Bhopal to kick off Doctor G shoot; PHOTOS

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen jetting off from Mumbai for the 'city of lakes', Bhopal to begin shooting for his next, Doctor G. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh with him.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his unique choice of films and scripts. Now, after completing his pending projects, the actor is off to Bhopal to kick off shooting for his film, Doctor G. Recently, Ayushmann took to his social media handle to drop glimpses of his journey from Mumbai to Bhopal and also shared how he was welcomed by the 'city of lakes'. The actor had been spending time with family amid the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ayushmann shared several glimpses from the time he took off from Mumbai airport till he landed in Bhopal. In the photos, we can see him clad in a mask and shades as he takes the flight with his team. In one of the photos, Ayushmann is seen holding the script of Doctor G close to his heart as he takes off to begin shooting for the same. In another photo, he can be seen posing while coming out of the plane. When he reached his hotel, Ayushmann received a special welcome with a cake for him.

Take a look:

Back in April, Ayushmann and his co-star Rakul Preet Singh in Doctor G began script reading sessions and shared glimpses of it on social media. The film will star Ayushmann in the role of a doctor and will be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. The film is her directorial debut. When Ayushmann had announced his film, he had revealed that he fell in love with the script. He had told TOI, "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder. I am excited to don the doctor’s coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts."

The film is backed by Junglee Pictures. Previously, Ayushmann has done Badhaai Ho with them. Apart from this, Ayushmann also has Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor. The filming of the movie has been completed.

Also Read|Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet start prep for Doctor G; Drop PICS from the reading session

Credits :Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Share your comment ×