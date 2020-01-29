Ayushmann Khurrana rectifies his comment on the Supreme Court of India legalising same sex marriages

Ayushmann Khurrana rectifies his statement on the Supreme Court of India legalising same sex marriages. However, he wishes they are made legal.

After giving 7 hits in a row, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with yet another interesting plot. In 2017, the actor featured in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film tackled the never touched before the subject of erectile dysfunction and received critical acclaim. After having impressed the audience with his performance in the first installment, Ayushmann is all set to bring another convincing story on screen in the sequel titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It is not the first film in Bollywood that talks about homosexuality but the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer is being lauded for normalising same-sex relationships.

In an interview with Times of India, Ayushmann recently spoke about his film and the aim behind it. The actor made an error while recounting facts and stated that he is happy that the government has legalised same-sex marriages in India. Taking to his twitter handle, Ayushmann later rectified his statement admitting that it was a genuine slip. However, he wishes that they were made legal, he wrote. Check out the actor's tweet:

A genuine slip here though I really wish same-sex marriages get legal in India https://t.co/4NmPGMedx5 — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) January 28, 2020

In 2018, the Supreme Court of India decriminalised homosexuality and diluted Section 377 that prohibited homosexual relations. However, same-sex marriages were not made legal in the same.

Speaking of Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the actor will be seen playing a gay protagonist, Kartik in the film. On the other hand, Jitendra Kumar aka Aman will be seen as his love interest. Besides Ayushmann and Jitendra, the film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and others in key roles. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, it is slated for February 21, 2020.

