Ayushmann Khurrana remembers Surekha Sikri as Badhaai Ho completes 3 years of release

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the actors who is known for his impressive choice of films. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor has given some quirky movies which have emerged as blockbuster hits at the box office. One such movie was the 2018 release comedy drama Badhaai Ho starring Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Surekha Sikri in the lead. And while the movie has completed three years of release, Ayushmann shared a special post on social media on the big occasion.

Interestingly, the Vicky Donor shared a throwback with the late actress Surekha Sikri as he remembered her today. For the uninitiated, Surekha, who is known for her roles in movies like Zubeidaa, Tamas, etc, had breathed her last in July this year after suffering a cardiac arrest. Remembering the veteran actress, Ayushmann shared a picture with her from the happy times. Besides, he also posted a video compiling the BTS moments with the cast from the shooting of Badhaai Ho. He captioned the post as, “#3yearsOfBadhaaiHo Surekha ji you’re terribly missed.”

Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s post:

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Vaani Kapoor, Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G opposite Rakul Preet Singh and Anubhav Sinha’s Anek. To note, Anek will mark Ayushmann’s second collaboration with Anubhav after Article 15 and he is quite excited about it. In fact, he had even shared his look for the movie on social media and wrote, “Excited to be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha sir. Again”.

