Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS the first song he sang for Tahira Kashyap in his birthday wish for wifey

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. From Ayushmann’s struggling days to Tahira’s fight with cancer, they stood by each other through thick and thin and proved their love time and again. As Tahira turned a year wiser, the Vicky Donor actor took to his Instagram to extend his wishes to his ladylove. While sharing the wishes, the 37-year-old actor also revealed to his fans the first song he sang for his wife.

Ayushmann shared a beautiful video on his ladylove’s special occasion with the song Bade Acche Lagte Hai. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm..” The birthday wish left his fans in awe. They poured so much love into the comment section and left heart emoticons too.

See Ayushmann Khurrana’s video here

Currently, Ayushmann is shooting in London for his next flick for Anirudh Iyer’s ‘An Action Hero’. Producer Anand L Rai had announced the movie in October last year. Apart from it, he will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah. He also has Anek in the pipeline which is directed by Anubhav Sinha.

Ayushmann was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor. The movie was released in theatres on December 10, 2021.

