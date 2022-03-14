Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he has a special place in his heart for family entertainers; Here’s why

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. With the kind of roles and movies, he picks up, the actor has been winning hearts and the young star is only looking to pick films ‘that unify people, making movies a community watching experience‘! The poster boy of content cinema in India, who has been voted by TIME Magazine as one of the Most Influential People in the World, has an incredible body of work bejewelled with progressive content films that became blockbuster family entertainers.

Ayushmann says, “Some of the best times at the movies has been with my entire family. Family entertainers have a special place in my heart because they are inherently stories that appeal to the widest set of people. As an artist, I want to speak to and entertain the maximum number of people through my brand of cinema and I like to pick subjects that unify people making movies a community watching experience.”

Ayushmann adds, “There is no greater joy than seeing the entire theatre packed with people laughing, applauding and feeling every beat of a film that has been carefully written to evoke an emotion. My body of work is packed with such films and I’m happy that I have tried to entertain everyone with unique and fresh content that didn't have a reference point for audiences.”

Ayushmann will be seen next in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, Doctor G and Aanand L. Rai produced Action Hero. He says these films will contribute to bringing people back to the theatres with their thought-provoking yet entertaining concepts. He says, “My next slate of films will feature cinema that is looking to unite people, tell them thought-provoking yet supremely entertaining stories that can hopefully appeal to the widest cross-section of society. We want audiences to come back to the theatres and I want to contribute to that process.”

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana shares his experience shooting 'An Action Hero' in London: Can't believe it's already over