Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he 'kept looking full day' at Shah Rukh Khan on his first meet

Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his deep admiration for Shah Rukh Khan , on many occasions. The multi-faceted talent is a self-confessed fanboy of King Khan. According to Ayushmann Khurrana, it was Shah Rukh Khan who inspired him to become an actor. From dedicating his first-ever Instagram reel to the Pathaan star to stopping by his residence Mannat recently to click pictures, An Action Hero actor has celebrated his idol in every way possible. Now Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up on his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with India Today, Ayushmann Khurrana narrated his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, where he 'kept looking' at the superstar all day. "I was a radio jockey that time. I was a radio presenter. I had gone for a shoot of some radio bites but I couldn't take because he was busy shooting for a car commercial in Hiranandani, Bombay. Those were my initial days in Bombay. So, I was just so mesmerised," said the An Action Hero actor.

"I was just sitting there watching him shoot. Unhone mujhe chai de di, pani de dia. And said, sorry he is very busy right now. I was like that's alright. Even if he is busy, I would like to stay here only. Toh main wahi baitha raha sara din aur unko dekhta raha. So, that's it,"