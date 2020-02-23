Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS he used to sing in train and received money from passengers for his Goa trip

Ayushmann Khurrana had rejected 5-6 films to pick the right project for his Bollywood debut because he knew that being an outsider, he wouldn’t get a second chance.

After entertaining the audience with some amazing films in 2018 and 2019, National Award winner Ayuhmann Khurrana is all set to entertain the audience again with Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in 2020. The movie which hit theaters on this Friday has been running successfully and has been appreciated a lot by the audience. With his performance as a gay, Ayushamann yet again proved that he is a versatile actor. Recently, Ayushmann told HT that he rejected 5-6 films to pick the right project for his Bollywood debut.

Ayushmann said, "I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance." Speaking about Nepotism, the actor said, "Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50%, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80% and even if they give their 100%, people aren’t satisfied." The Andhadhun actor revealed that while going on tours for theatre shows, the actor used to sing on-board the Paschim Express and received money from passengers for his Goa trip. He said in humour, “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train.”

(Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana feels great about Donald Trump's tweet on his movie)

Speaking about how different he was from contestants seen on reality shows these days, the actor said, "Every creative person has latent aggression which is to be channelised through art or something else. We were boring contestants and voted out anyone who was missing his mom."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan portrays a commercial gay love story on the big screen. After starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, this film will be one of the few films in recent times that will highlight the LGBTQ community. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, and Himanshu Sharma and also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More