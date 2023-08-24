Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he would love to do a sequel of THIS film after Dream Girl 2

Ahead of the release of his much-awaited sequel, Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed the name of his movie which he wishes to have a second installment.

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he would love to do a sequel of THIS film after Dream Girl 2
Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to take the audience by storm with his most-awaited film of the year, Dream Girl 2. The sequel to his 2019 blockbuster comedy, Dream Girl, Dream Girl 2 will see reprising his much-loved character of a call girl, Pooja. While Dream Girl 2 marks Khurrana’s comeback to the comedy genre after a long time, the movie also marks his first on-screen collaboration with Ananya Panday. It is raining sequels in Bollywood and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 have emerged as the biggest crowd-pullers of the year. However, when it comes to comedy we have seen a lot of comic sequels falling flat at the box office and the genre is looked upon as a double-edged sword in the movies. Ahead of the release of his much-awaited sequel, Ayushmann Khurrana has opened up about how the humor in Dream Girl 2 remains inclusive and also revealed the name of his movie which he wishes to have a second installment. 

Ayushmann Khurrana on approach comedy in Dream Girl 2

In an exclusive conversation with OTT Play, the amazingly talented actor, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke about how the humor in Dream Girl 2 is inclusive and doesn’t cross any line or won’t hurt anybody’s sentiments. Khurrana said, "Of course, there's a certain social responsibility as an artist towards the public. I have always been a part of progressive cinema for the last 10 years to make sure that we don't cross that line. But having said that, it's a commercial and massy film. We are not saying anything; there's no message per se. It's a laugh riot."

Ayushmann Khurrana on potential sequels 

After Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, which was the sequel to his 2017 romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl 2 is Khurrana’s second sequel project. When asked about any other movies of him that he would like or wishes to have a second installment to, while responding to the question, the actor quipped, "I really don't know; until I get a good story, until it reaches that milestone of the first one, there's no point doing that. Maybe Andhadhun; I would love to because it has an open ending."

About Dream Girl 2

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, on Friday, i.e. on August 25. 

