Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his backup plans after three flop films: I could sing at birthdays

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has grabbed a lot of attention with his unconventional roles. The actor is now busy with an interesting project ‘Doctor G’ and fans can’t wait to see him on the big screens. In the past, Ayushmann has given us many hits including Vicky Donor, Dream Girl, Bala, Badhaai Ho. But did you know he was ready to move back to Chandigarh after three back-to-back flops? Yes, you read it right.

In an appearance on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, Pinch, Ayushmann said that he had mentally prepared for failure after several flops. On the show, the actor said in Hindi, “After my first film, I starred in three back-to-back flops. People had written me off, and I was ready to move back to Chandigarh.”

Ayushmann added that nothing was working out at that time. “I had to do something to make it work. I had a band, named Ayushmann Bhava; I used to do concerts. I thought even if my films don't work, I could sing at birthdays, I'd dance, I'd entertain people somehow, I'd write a book. I was thinking of all the things I could do if my films don't work. You just need to make it work somehow, that's an artist's job."

Ayushmann is now preparing for Anubhuti Kashyap directorial Doctor G which will also star Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. Produced by Junglee Picture, Doctor G marks Ayushmann’s third collaboration with the production house after their immensely successful track record that includes Bareilly ki Barfi and Badhaai Ho. Interestingly, the actor has been sharing updates about the movie and had even shared a glimpse from the reading session. To note, Doctor G will mark his first collaboration with Rakul.