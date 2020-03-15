Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS when and how he confessed his feelings to Tahira Kashyap; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Ayushmann Khurrana who shares a great bond with his wife Tahira Kashyap celebrated 19 years of their relationship with an adorable post.

Ayushmann Khurrana started off 2020 on a high note with the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Jitendra Kumar. The film is one of the most commercial ones on the subject of homosexuality. The movie got a great response from the audience as well as the critics. After the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann is busy shooting for his next Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Big B suggested a new abbreviation for the movie Gulabo Sitabo too which is ‘GiBoSiBo.’

Talking about Ayushmann's family, the actor is a great husband and an amazing father. He shares a great bond with his wife Tahira Kashyap. The two have always stood for each other. Recently, Ayushmann revealed how and when he confessed his feelings to Tahira in his latest post. Sharing a collage of Tahira making cute expressions, Ayushmann wrote, "It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm." with a heart emoji.

Ayushmann showed great support to Tahira when she battled breast cancer for more than a year. Calling her his inspiration, the actor had said that Tahira is not just his life partner, she is also his life coach. She also used to teach him during college when he used to remain busy with theatre. He also said, "Love your wife so much that even neighbor’s wife falls in love with you." Meanwhile, on the work front, besides Gulabo Sitabo, it is being reported that Ayushmann will be reuniting with his Article15 director Anubhav Sinha in an action thriller.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

