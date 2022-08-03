Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘best time to break into a random dance is onset’ and his latest video is proof; WATCH

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry. He made his big Bollywood debut with the 2012 film, Vicky Donor and his acting skills have won millions of hearts through films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and more. However, the actor recently received critical acclamation for essaying the role of undercover agent Joshua in Anubhav Sinha directorial Anek. Meanwhile, seems like the actor is in a fun mood as he has taken to his Instagram account to share a video of him dancing his heart out.

Sharing the video, the 37-year-old actor wrote: “Best time to break into a random dance is onset.” In the video, the actor looks absolutely stylish and has been giving major fashion goals in his unique outfit. He is seen dancing on Key Glock - Ambition for Cash in a Pink suit paired with white T-shirt. The video also has some animated effects.

Recently, the actor had taken off for a vacation with wife Tahira Kashyap, and kids Virajveer and Varushka, that was long overdue. He had followed the footsteps of his contemporaries from Bollywood and has taken a trip to Europe. Even after returning from the trip, the actor was just not ready to shake off the holiday mood as he had shared a photo with his family and wrote, “Back in the bay. But mentally still on a vacay.” In the image, Ayushmann Khurrana is seen with his children Varushka Khurrana and Virajveer Khurrana as well as his wife Tahira Kashyap, who is also tagged in the caption. The family is seen dressed in their casual best in the happy photo.

On the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha in supporting roles. It is scheduled to be released on 17 June 2022. Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline and will also feature Jaideep Ahlawat. It is slated to release on December 2nd, 2022.