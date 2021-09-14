On Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday, Tahira Kashyap digs out a throwback pic; Says ‘life is amazing with you’

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood who has not just managed to win hearts with his acting chops but has also impressed everyone with his line of work. Needless to say, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor enjoys a massive fan following. So, as he turned a year older today, the social is abuzz with birthday messages for Ayushmann. Amid this, his wife Tahira Kashyap also took to Instagram and shared a throwback pic with the Badhaai Ho star as she showered birthday love on him.

The pic happens to be from their early days and in the caption, Tahira recalled what she loved about him when they had met at the age of 19. She also went to call Ayushmann her biggest confidante and cheerleader and stated that her life has been amazing by having him by her side. “We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remain the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheerleader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy birthday”, Tahira wrote, along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap’s post:

Meanwhile, Tahira is all set to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti. The movie will also feature Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Interestingly Ayushmann is quite excited about the movie and has been cheering for his ladylove.

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap to make her feature debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti and Ayushmann Khurrana is all hearts for it