Ayushmann Khurrana’s birthday wish for Aparshakti Khurana has netizens going ‘aww’; PIC

The monochrome picture featuring the Khurrana brothers is one of the most adorable clicks you will see on the internet today. Actor Aparshakti Khurana has turned a year older today on the 18th of November, 2021. On this occasion, Ayushmann took to his social media space and showered some brother love on the birthday boy. A few hours back, Ayushmann posted an adorable snap featuring himself and younger brother Aparshakti. Apart from the picture, the AndhaDhun actor also penned a sweet note which had netizens dropping red heart emojis all over the comments section.

As Aparshakti Khurana turns 34 today, Ayushmann is all love for the former. In the monochrome picture posted by Ayushmann on his Instagram space, both the brothers can be seen donning ethnic wear as they strike a lovely pose together. Sharing this picture, Ayushmann wrote, “It’s the world’s best brother’s birthday @aparshakti_khurana You know that I’m not that expressive but I love you! As soon as Ayushmann posted this picture, friends, family, and fans flooded it with likes and love-filled comments.

Ayushmann’s author-wife Tahira Kashyap commented with an ‘Aww’ followed by two red heart emojis. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor’s comment read, “Happy birthday @aparshakti_khurana . Have a great year ahead buddy”. Birthday boy Aparshakti too commented with a series of red heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Aparshakti Khurana recently embraced parenthood with wife Aakriti Ahuja as they welcomed their baby daughter Arzoie A Khurana in August this year. On the work front, he was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do.

Speaking about Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Amitabh Bachchan. He will soon feature in Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Aparshakti Khurana holds baby girl Arzoie close in NEW photo as wife Aakriti Ahuja drops anniversary wish